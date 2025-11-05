Kids in Distress Brings Community Together for “Elevate: Fuel the Future” Fundraiser

Inside South Florida welcomed Elevate Committee Chair Tamara Davis and Suhaill Ruano from Kids in Distress (KID) to talk about their highly anticipated annual fundraiser, Elevate: Fuel the Future, taking place Saturday, November 8, at the newly renovated War Memorial Auditorium in Fort Lauderdale.

The event, one of KID’s largest fundraisers of the year, is expected to draw 300–400 community members, including business leaders, philanthropists, and changemakers, all uniting to support the organization’s mission of strengthening families and preventing child abuse and neglect across South Florida.

This year’s “Back to the Future” theme celebrates over 50 years of service, highlighting the organization’s ongoing impact and commitment to the next generation. Proceeds from the evening, which typically raise around $350,000, go directly toward early childhood education programs and other essential services that help more than 20,000 children annually.

Guests can look forward to food, music, and entertainment, along with an exciting live auction featuring luxury trips, diamonds, pearls, and more.