Kinder in the Keys founder says trauma is at the root of most women's mental health struggles

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A Florida Keys treatment center is taking a different approach to women's mental health by going straight to the root cause.

Kinder in the Keys, founded by Dr. Laura Tanzini, is the only women's-only, non-drug and alcohol treatment center for trauma-based mental health issues in the country.

"We're founded by women for women only," Tanzini said.

The center works with women experiencing PTSD, complex PTSD, depression disorders, anxiety disorders, and narcissistic abuse disorders, all rooted in trauma.

Tanzini said trauma is broader than most people realize, and that many women arrive at her center having already been diagnosed and medicated for depression or anxiety without ever addressing what is driving those conditions.

"Most of the time when people go to sessions or to a doctor, they'll get a diagnosis of depression or anxiety and those they're medicated for those disorders. But when we actually look at them deeper, it's the trauma that drives those disorders."

She said treating the underlying trauma can ultimately reduce or eliminate the symptoms altogether.

"If we can get down inside of the below the symptoms of depression or anxiety, we can actually work with the trauma. And then eventually those symptoms can subside. When we heal the trauma."

A typical day at Kinder in the Keys includes morning journaling, meditation, or yoga for anxiety reduction, followed by group therapy and evidence-based treatments such as cognitive behavioral therapy. Afternoons include additional therapeutic activities, and evenings close with a psychoeducation session. Throughout the week, residents receive chef-prepared meals, art therapy, body movement, and time with a nurse practitioner for medication management.

For more information, visit kinderinthekeys.com.

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