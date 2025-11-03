La Mexicana Taco Bar Brings Flavor, Family, and Festivity to Fort Lauderdale

It’s always a good day on Inside South Florida when food is involved, especially when Diva Name, owner of La Mexicana Taco Bar, stops by to share what makes her Fort Lauderdale spot a true local favorite.

Known for its Bohemian vibe, community spirit, and authentic Mexican flavors, La Mexicana offers great food and a place built from Diva’s own life journey. “Every space in the restaurant is different because it's been built in different eras of my life,” she shared. “I try to get it all in so you'll see that every space is going to look different and the vibe is also different.”

Guests can enjoy fresh ceviche, the restaurant’s signature slow-cooked birria, prepared over two days, and end the meal on a sweet note with churros. Most of the restaurant’s seating is outdoors, making it the perfect spot as South Florida cools down.

Up next, La Mexicana is hosting its Día de los Muertos celebration on November 1 from 7–11 PM, featuring live music, kids’ activities, and of course, plenty of margaritas.