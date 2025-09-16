Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lady Gaga Reschedules Miami Show, Plus More Tour Dates

Fresh off four VMA wins, Gaga just announced her Mayhem Ball Tour will hit Miami on Friday, March 13, 2026, after postponing last year’s show minutes before curtain. She’s also adding a second U.S. leg kicking off Valentine’s Day.

Plus, singer Miguel quietly celebrated his baby’s first birthday on social media (with the face blurred!) and Carmelo Anthony entered the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, thanking his kids but notably not ex-wife La La Anthony.

Watch the full segment for all the buzz and pop culture drama! Keep up with us on social media, @insidesoflo.

