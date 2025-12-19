Last-Minute Holiday Gift Ideas for Every List

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by JMM Consulting. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.\

With the holidays officially here, many shoppers are still racing to check off the final names on their gift lists. Entertainment and lifestyle expert Josh McBride shared a roundup of easy, accessible gift ideas designed to simplify last-minute shopping while still feeling thoughtful and elevated.

Burlington

For one-stop shopping, Burlington continues to be a go-to destination for affordable, brand-name finds. From handbags that mirror designer styles to accessories like scarves, socks, sunglasses, and home diffusers, Burlington’s constantly refreshed inventory makes it easy to find something for nearly anyone on your list. For more information, visit Burlington.com .

San Simeon Cabernet Sauvignon

Wine lovers can also be covered with a few standout picks. San Simeon Wines Cabernet Sauvignon offers a full-bodied profile with dark cherry, cassis, and spice, making it a strong choice for dinner parties or holiday gatherings. For more information, visit SanSimeonWines.com .

Highlands 41 Cabernet Sauvignon

Another crowd-pleasing option is Highlands 41 Cabernet Sauvignon, known for its approachable style, ripe dark fruit notes, and smooth oak finish. Both wines come from certified sustainable vineyards in Paso Robles. For more information, visit Highlands41.com .

Croft Reserve Tawny=

For something a little different, Croft Reserve Tawny Port adds a classic holiday touch. Aged for approximately seven years, the port pairs well with desserts, dried fruits, nuts, or even coffee and pie, and is widely available at major retailers. Available at Total Wine and ABC.

OptiMSM

Wellness gifting also made the list with OptiMSM, a popular stocking stuffer that supports skin, hair, joint health, and collagen production during the busy holiday season. Available on Amazon and Balchem.com .

Truman’s Gentlemen’s Groomers

For the men on your list, grooming essentials from Truman's Gentlemen's Groomers offer a polished option. Known for its flagship location in Midtown Manhattan, the brand’s product line includes shampoos, body washes, and grooming staples formulated with ingredients like tea tree oil, rosemary, aloe, and peppermint. For more information, visit Trumans-NYC.com .