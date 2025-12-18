Last-Minute Holiday Gift Ideas That Combine Fun, Connection, and Value

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by JMM Consulting. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

With the holidays in full swing and the countdown officially on, many shoppers are still searching for the perfect gift for that hard-to-shop-for person. To help take the pressure off last-minute gifting, entertainment and lifestyle expert Josh McBride joined Inside South Florida to share a roundup of creative, practical, and crowd-pleasing gift ideas designed to bring joy across generations.

Beanie Bouncers

For kids in need of screen-free fun, TY Beanie Bouncers offer a modern twist on the classic bouncy ball. These collectible toys bounce up to 50 feet high and feature more than 60 characters, including favorites from Disney, Marvel, Bluey, Paw Patrol, and original TY designs. With their soft, sensory-friendly feel, Beanie Bouncers encourage imaginative play, active movement, and creativity, whether kids are inventing games, juggling, or dribbling. They are available both in stores and online at Michaels and specialty retailers nationwide. For more information, visit Michaels.com .

Jubilee TV

Families caring for aging loved ones may find a meaningful solution in Jubilee TV. The device transforms any television into a connection hub, allowing families to manage TV content, drop in to check on loved ones, and make video calls directly from their phones. Designed to support independence while strengthening family bonds, Jubilee TV is available for $39 per month, which includes full system use, family app access, and ongoing customer support. The product can be purchased at GetJubileeTV.com or on Amazon.

OtterBox

For those looking to protect their tech while adding style and peace of mind, OtterBox has introduced new options for the season. The Soul Series features performance nylon backing, a protective rubber bumper for added grip, and a removable loop for easy carrying. The Symmetry Series Cactus Leather case offers a slim design wrapped in a premium leather alternative made from organic nopal cactus. OtterBox cases are available for both iPhone and Android models, including the latest devices, and the brand is offering a sitewide sale of 40 percent off through December 27, with some exclusions. For more information, visit OtterBox.com .

Burlington

Bargain hunters can also make Burlington a go-to destination for holiday shopping. Known for its everyday low prices, Burlington carries a wide assortment of brand-name merchandise with new items arriving daily. From fashion and accessories to gifts for the whole family, shoppers can explore significant savings while checking off their holiday lists. Store locations can be found at Burlington.com .

Código 1530

Rounding out the list is a standout option for tequila enthusiasts. Award-winning Código 1530, founded by George Strait, has released its Cowboy Coffee Cocktail Kit. The kit includes everything needed to recreate an elevated reposado cocktail at home, featuring honey fig syrup, cold brew, and an exclusive Resistol hat inspired by the ultra-premium tequila. Produced at a private distillery in Jalisco, Código 1530 continues to earn recognition for its craftsmanship, making this kit a memorable and indulgent holiday gift. For more information, visit Codigo1530.com .