Last-Minute Holiday Gift Picks That Blend Beauty, Tech, and Festive Flair

As the holiday countdown continues, finding the perfect gift can still feel overwhelming. Lifestyle expert Yesi De Avila shared several standout last-minute gift ideas that combine beauty, wellness, technology, and celebration, making holiday shopping easier and more inspired.

Kandesn Pure Bio Cellulose

For beauty lovers, Kandesn Pure Bio Cellulose Under Eye Masks offer a thoughtful stocking stuffer. These serum-rich, eco-friendly masks are designed to hydrate, brighten, and reduce the appearance of fine lines and puffiness, helping skin look refreshed during the busy season. For more information, visit Sunrider.com .

WellFit by Innové Beauty & Wellness

Beauty and innovation come together with WellFit powered by Mystic, a new evolution from the creators of the iconic Mystic Tan. The customizable wellness booth goes beyond spray tanning, offering advanced skincare treatments delivered through a fine, warming mist. Users can choose between natural-looking tanning or targeted skincare treatments, complete with optional fragrance for a spa-like experience. The brand also offers a three-step at-home body skincare routine to maintain results between visits. For budget-friendly glow gifts, Norvell’s Venetian Self-Tanning Set and Glow System Packet Bundle provide an easy, streak-free way to achieve a sun-kissed look all winter long. These options are designed for effortless application and natural results, making them ideal stocking stuffers. For more information, visit InnoveBW.com .

Oura Ring

On the tech side, the Oura Ring stands out as a trendy and practical gift. This smart ring delivers personalized health insights, tracks sleep, and provides daily wellness guidance while prioritizing comfort and accuracy. With multiple styles and its latest generation available, it’s a sleek alternative to traditional fitness trackers. For more information, visit OuraRing.com . Order now for December 24 delivery.

Buchanan’s Whisky

To round out holiday celebrations, Buchanan’s Whiskey offers a festive option rooted in Latin tradition. Buchanan’s Deluxe is ideal for seasonal favorites like coquito during Noche Buena, while Buchanan’s Green Seal elevates New Year’s Eve celebrations with a refined sipping experience. The brand’s newest expression embraces the spirit of familia, music, and togetherness that defines the holidays. For more information, visit BuchanansWhisky.com .