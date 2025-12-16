Last-Minute Holiday Gifting Made Easy: Jennifer Jolly Shares Smart Tech and App Picks

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Gourvitz. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

With the holidays quickly approaching, tech expert Jennifer Jolly is sharing her top last-minute gift ideas with Inside South Florida, designed to make life easier, healthier, and a little more joyful during the busiest time of year.

Galaxy Watch8

Among the standout picks is Samsung’s Galaxy Watch8, the brand’s most advanced and comfortable health-tracking smartwatch to date. Thinner and lighter than previous models, the watch offers deeper wellness insights, including sleep coaching, bedtime guidance, sleep apnea detection, and personalized daily energy scores powered by Galaxy AI. It also introduces a first-of-its-kind feature that measures antioxidant levels through the skin, giving users new insight into how diet affects overall health. For more information, visit Samsung.com .

Galaxy S25 Ultra

For smartphone shoppers, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is positioned as a powerful upgrade. Designed for work, travel, and everyday multitasking, the device features Galaxy AI tools like real-time language translation, audio eraser for cleaner videos, and drawing assist that turns rough sketches into polished visuals. Its 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera delivers strong low-light performance, while the built-in S Pen transforms the phone into a portable creative studio. For more information, visit Samsung.com .

Download the DoorDash App

When it comes to convenience, DoorDash is expanding beyond food delivery to help tackle holiday shopping. With same-day delivery from more than 1,000 Old Navy locations nationwide, shoppers can order clothing, pajamas, winter essentials, and more, alongside groceries or takeout, saving valuable time during the season’s crunch. For more information, visit DoorDash.com .

Venmo: The Go-To Last-Minute Gifting Solution

For gifting cash without losing the personal touch, Venmo has added festive features that allow users to send money with animated designs and heartfelt messages. Funds arrive instantly and can be spent online or in stores, offering recipients exactly what they want more thoughtfully. For more information, visit Venmo.com .

Give the Gift of Stress-Free Travel

Travelers can also benefit from Lyft’s partnership with United Airlines. Riders earn MileagePlus miles on airport trips, can schedule rides up to 90 days in advance, and benefit from automatic flight tracking to avoid missed pickups. Expanded vehicle options also accommodate larger families and heavy luggage. For more information, visit Lyft.com/Gift .

From health tech to smart apps, Jennifer Jolly’s picks focus on reducing stress, saving time, and helping shoppers check off their holiday lists with confidence, right down to the last minute.