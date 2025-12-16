Last-Minute Holiday Gifts That Deliver Value, Fun, and Wellness

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Sony Interactive Entertainment, Rosetta Stone, Famous Footwear, NOW Solutions, and The Vitamin Shoppe. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As the clock winds down for last-minute holiday shoppers, many Americans are focusing on gifts that are meaningful, practical, and worth every dollar. Consumer trends show a clear shift toward items that combine entertainment, education, wellness, and convenience. Lifestyle expert Marissa Brahney shared several standout gift ideas designed to make last-minute shopping easier without sacrificing impact.

For gamers, the PlayStation 5 Fortnite bundle continues to be a top-tier pick. The console delivers immersive next-generation gameplay, paired with exclusive Fortnite content in the Flowering Chaos bundle. To extend the fun, Astro Bot adds an award-winning space adventure spanning more than 50 imaginative planets.

Educational gifts are also seeing strong demand, especially language-learning tools. Rosetta Stone remains a favorite, offering lifetime access to all 25 languages at a holiday discount. The platform includes immersive lessons, live-streamed classes, and real-world practice tools, continuing its legacy of helping millions build lasting language skills.

Footwear remains a reliable crowd-pleaser, and Famous Footwear is meeting demand with styles from major brands like Nike, Adidas, Birkenstock, Timberland, and Jordan. With more than 800 locations nationwide, plus online shopping and same-day delivery options, it offers convenience for shoppers on tight timelines.

Wellness-focused gifting is also trending, with DIY relaxation kits gaining popularity. NOW Solutions offers customizable sleep and self-care bundles featuring magnesium body cream, calming essential oils, and a portable ultrasonic diffuser. These stocking-stuffer-friendly sets are designed to support relaxation and restful routines.

Blending nutrition with creativity, Blue Shift Nutrition introduces superfood stick packs that double as mocktail-friendly supplements. Flavors like forest berry and blackberry lemon support energy, focus, and overall wellness, delivering significantly more nutrients than traditional pills or gummies, without added sugar or artificial ingredients.