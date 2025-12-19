Last-Minute Holiday Gifts That Still Feel Thoughtful and Fun

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by JMM Consulting. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

With Christmas just a week away, many shoppers are still racing to finish their gift lists, and they’re far from alone. For anyone scrambling to find meaningful, memorable presents without the stress, entertainment and lifestyle expert Josh McBride recently shared with Inside South Florida a lineup of creative last-minute gift ideas designed to delight all ages.

Bitty Bop! Countdown Calendars

For pop culture fans, Bitty Pop Countdown Calendars offer a playful twist on holiday gifting. Each calendar features tiny collectible figures hidden behind individual doors, along with stackable displays, accessories, keychains, and pin cases. Micro collectibles are trending, and these pocket-sized surprises are easy to display or take on the go. For more information, visit Funko.com .

OptiMSM

For those looking to glow through the holiday season, OptiMSM has emerged as an unexpected favorite. As a premium source of organic sulfur, OptiMSM supports collagen production, skin texture, hair health, and joint comfort. The supplement works from within to help reduce the appearance of fine lines, support antioxidant activity, and promote overall wellness, which is especially useful during busy, festive weeks. Available on Amazon or Balchem.com .

Bedsure Smart Heating Pad

Comfort-focused gifts are also high on holiday wish lists, including the Bedsure Smart Core Warmth Heating Pad. Designed as a wearable therapy vest, it provides targeted abdominal and full-back heat with multiple temperature settings. Its soft flannel exterior and cozy design make it a practical yet comforting gift for colder nights. Get up to 24% off on Amazon now.

Vivrelle

For luxury lovers, Vivrelle offers a unique experience-based gift through its designer accessories membership. Subscribers can rotate high-end handbags and fine jewelry, swapping pieces whenever they’re ready for a new look. It’s a flexible way to enjoy luxury without the commitment of ownership, making it especially appealing during the holiday season. Use code DECEMBER for one month free at Vivrelle.com .

Power Pony and Push Pony

Rounding out the list are unforgettable gifts for kids. The Power Pony delivers a high-impact wow factor with motorized riding, lights, sound effects, Bluetooth connectivity, and multiple riding modes. For younger children, the Push Pony offers hands-on fun with a removable parent handle, allowing kids to scoot and play independently or with guidance. Available on Amazon, Target, and PowerPony.com .