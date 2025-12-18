Last-Minute Holiday Shopping Made Easier With Smart Savings and Thoughtful Gifts

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Target. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

If you’re still shopping at the last minute, you’re far from alone. With just days left before the holidays, many shoppers are racing to check off their lists. Consumer and money-saving expert Andrea Warrick joined Inside South Florida to share that there’s still plenty of time to find thoughtful gifts without overspending.

Woroch says the key to successful last-minute shopping is sticking to dependable gift categories that are easy to choose and universally appreciated. Beauty products, cozy accessories, sweet treats, and home items top her list, and she points to Target as a one-stop destination where shoppers can finish their entire list in a single trip. With a wide mix of national and store brands at accessible prices, she says it’s a stress-saving solution for busy families.

For affordable gifts that still feel special, Warrick highlights several standout finds under $25. Seasonal beauty items like the eos Peppermint Cashmere Body Mist offer a festive touch, while small accessories such as a lip charm keychain paired with a hydrating lip balm make practical, on-the-go gifts. For those with a sweet tooth, a Sugarfina Letters to Santa candy mailbox adds a whimsical holiday flair, and cozy Universal Thread alpine socks make an easy stocking stuffer that feels both fun and functional.

When shopping for a wide range of people, Warrick suggests leaning into gifts that appeal to different lifestyles. Pet lovers appreciate thoughtful nods to their furry family members, such as a Boots & Barkley puffer vest for dogs. Homebodies can enjoy the comfort of a soft Threshold bubble faux fur throw, while kids gravitate toward plush toys like the GiggleScape Yeti, known for its expressive and cuddly design. One of the most in-demand gifts this season, she notes, is the Stanley Peppermint Polka Dot Quencher, a festive and practical item many recipients will use immediately.

Target is also making last-minute shopping more convenient with extended store hours leading up to Christmas. Drive Up and Order Pickup services allow customers to place orders until early evening on Christmas Eve, while Target Circle 360 members can access same-day delivery with no markup through the afternoon. Digital tools, including an AI-powered gift finder, shopping through ChatGPT, and a dedicated deals page, are also helping shoppers quickly find the right gifts while staying within budget.