Laura Geller shares her 3 E's method for a fast and polished everyday makeup look

Laura Geller, founder of Laura Geller Beauty, stopped by Inside South Florida to share her signature approach to makeup — and to demonstrate why just three simple steps can transform a look.

Geller, who describes herself as "the lazy girl's guide to makeup," built her brand around products designed for people who want results without spending hours in front of a mirror.

"I don't want anybody laboring over the makeup," Geller said.

Her brand targets women and men 40 and older, with products made mostly in Italy and formulated with ingredients designed to keep skin looking youthful and hydrated.

The 3 E's: Eyebrow, eyelid, eyelash

Geller's signature method is built around what she calls the 3 E's — eyebrow, eyeline, and eyelash. She says the approach comes from her years of training and experience as a makeup artist.

"The first thing I learned when I took theater and film makeup school was that if you do those three things, then anything else will look like a compliment," Geller said.

She demonstrated the method live on Isabella, showing the difference between a finished eye and an untouched one side by side.

For brows, Geller used the Bravo Brow powder pencil from Laura Geller Beauty, which she says delivers a natural, soft finish that is easy to control.

"Some pencils can look waxy and greasy or really hard and dense. This is a powder pencil. So what I love about it is I brush up, and then I'm stroking it on — this is soft. You only have to pick your color," Geller said.

She recommends brushing up the brow first, applying the pencil in soft strokes, and then brushing through it again for a seamless finish.

A mascara that looks like lashes

The final step in the demonstration drew an immediate reaction — Isabella's lashes appeared full enough to look like extensions.

Geller credited the Kajal mascara, also made in Italy, which she describes as the most richly pigmented mascara in the Laura Geller Beauty line.

"You can keep adding it and getting as much richness as you need," Geller said.

The 3 E's kit, which includes all three products, is available at laurageller.com. Geller also encouraged viewers to follow the brand on social media at @lauragellerbeauty and @laurajgeller for more tips and product updates.

