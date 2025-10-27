Level Up Your Haunted House: High-Tech Halloween Decor That Wows

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Govee. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.
From fun inside to transforming your home into the spookiest spot on the block, Inside South Florida is helping you upgrade your Halloween game. DIY expert Lynn Lilly has discovered a décor trick that’s a total treat: the Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Prism. These are not your average string lights… they’re a full-blown lighting transformation.
What makes them so scream-worthy?
- One light head, three colors: Bold, bright optical design lets you mix and match endless color combos.
- Control everything from your phone: The Govee app lets you select colors, patterns, and even sync lights to your favorite spooky playlist.
- 100+ preset effects: From purple-and-orange Halloween themes to candy-corn stripes and beyond.
- Not just for Halloween: These permanent outdoor lights are built to last year-round. Bring on rain, snow, heat, and all the seasons!
- Perfect for every celebration: Whether it is Thanksgiving, Christmas, or New Year’s, your house becomes the neighborhood show-stopper.
So if you want to make trick-or-treaters stop in their tracks, or just create a backyard vibe that lasts all year, these lights are the ultimate upgrade.
