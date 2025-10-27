Level Up Your Haunted House: High-Tech Halloween Decor That Wows

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Govee. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

From fun inside to transforming your home into the spookiest spot on the block, Inside South Florida is helping you upgrade your Halloween game. DIY expert Lynn Lilly has discovered a décor trick that’s a total treat: the Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Prism. These are not your average string lights… they’re a full-blown lighting transformation.

What makes them so scream-worthy?



One light head, three colors: Bold, bright optical design lets you mix and match endless color combos.

Bold, bright optical design lets you mix and match endless color combos. Control everything from your phone: The Govee app lets you select colors, patterns, and even sync lights to your favorite spooky playlist.

The Govee app lets you select colors, patterns, and even sync lights to your favorite spooky playlist. 100+ preset effects: From purple-and-orange Halloween themes to candy-corn stripes and beyond.

From purple-and-orange Halloween themes to candy-corn stripes and beyond. Not just for Halloween: These permanent outdoor lights are built to last year-round. Bring on rain, snow, heat, and all the seasons!

These permanent outdoor lights are built to last year-round. Bring on rain, snow, heat, and all the seasons! Perfect for every celebration: Whether it is Thanksgiving, Christmas, or New Year’s, your house becomes the neighborhood show-stopper.

So if you want to make trick-or-treaters stop in their tracks, or just create a backyard vibe that lasts all year, these lights are the ultimate upgrade.