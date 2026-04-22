LG ELECTRONICS AND NAMI HOST MENTAL HEALTH EVENT FOR STUDENT-ATHLETES AT IU INDY WITH WNBA'S LEXI HALL

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by LG Electronics USA. All opinions and views are if the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

LG Electronics USA partnered with the National Alliance on Mental Illness and Indiana Fever player Lexi Hall to host a mental health discussion for student-athletes at the IU Indy campus.

The event aimed to provide college athletes with tools to manage their mental well-being. Hall shared her personal experiences and strategies for maintaining mental health while balancing the demands of sports.

Student-athletes often face intense pressure, with their performance, physical well-being, and daily routines heavily micromanaged. The initiative seeks to remind them that life is good, despite the constant treadmill of athletic performance.

For the past five years, LG has worked to leave the host universities of the men's and women's Final Four basketball tournaments in a better place. By connecting athletes with relatable professionals and mental health resources, the program helps students navigate and overcome hardships.

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