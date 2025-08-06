LG Launches ‘Radio Optimism’ to Help People Reconnect and Spread Positivity

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by LG. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.
In an age of constant scrolling and shallow online interactions, LG is offering a feel-good alternative with its new campaign, Radio Optimism. This initiative delivers curated, uplifting music designed to spark real emotional connections between people.
According to psychologist Dr. Jean Twenge, face-to-face connection is vital for mental well-being, and music is one of the most powerful tools we have to bring people together. With Radio Optimism, users can even create personalized songs to share with loved ones, a simple but powerful way to express pride, love, and support.
Watch the full segment to learn more about how this unique campaign is helping people reconnect in meaningful ways. For more information, visit RadioOptimism.LG.com.