LG Signature unveils two new kitchen collections at KBIS with smart design and tech features

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by LG Signature. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

LG is showcasing two new kitchen collections from its LG Signature lineup at KBIS, combining refined design with smart home technology.

The two collections, the Iconic and the Seamless, are designed to integrate into the home without drawing attention to the technology itself.

The Iconic Collection

The Iconic collection features a Paris-inspired, timeless design paired with intelligent performance.

The 36-inch gas pro range offers powerful heat for faster boiling and precise cooking, along with versatile oven modes for baking, roasting, and air frying. Smart connectivity via the ThinQ app lets users monitor meals on their phone.

The Iconic refrigerator is designed to provide a built-in, custom look without requiring renovation. Key features include zero-clearance hinges, doors that are 45% thinner than standard insulated doors, and a counter-depth max design. The refrigerator also includes a flexible temperature drawer and makes 3 types of ice: craft ice, mini craft ice, and crushed ice.

The Seamless Collection

The Seamless collection is designed for those who prefer a more streamlined aesthetic, with appliances that blend into cabinetry.

The seamless over-the-range microwave features a smudge-resistant finish, air fry and air sous vide capabilities, smart cooking support, and automatic ventilation adjustment while cooking.

The seamless dishwasher is designed to disappear into cabinetry while delivering powerful cleaning, flexible loading, and spotless results without pre-rinsing.

Together, the Iconic and Seamless lines from LG Signature are designed to elevate everyday kitchen performance through a combination of smart features and refined design.

For more information, visit LG.com .

This story was reported on-air and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.