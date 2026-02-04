Life coach Dr. Stormy shares two key steps for personal elevation in new year

A motivational speaker and life coach emphasized the importance of spiritual grounding and personal vision as key steps for overcoming obstacles and achieving elevation in the new year.

Dr. Stormy, who has helped millions through various events and coaching programs, appeared on Inside South Florida to discuss strategies for personal transformation and breaking free from limiting patterns.

"I think that a lot of people are driven by their ego. Everything is controlled in them by their emotions. And a lot of people are stuck on every level, mind, body, spirit, relationships, finances, and it's because of who they used to be and what they used to do," Dr. Stormy said.

She outlined two fundamental steps for personal elevation: developing a relationship with God and creating a clear vision for one's future.

"Number one, get close to God. I think God is calling back his people. He's doing a lot to us mentally. So number one, spend time with God. And number two, have a vision for yourself. What do you want your life to look like, feel like?" Dr. Stormy said.

During the segment, beauty and fitness enthusiast Allie Hinson ( @_puckers ) demonstrated a simplified makeup approach using only five products, aligning with Dr. Stormy's philosophy of authenticity and natural enhancement.

"Authenticity carries the highest frequency. The closer you can stay to your natural state, the more real you'll be," Dr. Stormy said. At 45, Dr. Stormy emphasized the importance of quality skincare routines underneath makeup, including vitamin C and collagen products, combined with consistent daily care practices.

She advocates for what she calls "mindful mornings," having shifted from her previous "million dollar mornings" approach to focus on spiritual and mental preparation.

"My new thing is, I'm up at four o'clock in the morning. I'm going straight to the word, getting filled with the word so that nothing can try to come up on me. I'm putting on the whole armor. God, early in the morning," Dr. Stormy said.

She leads a community called "Mindful Mornings" that meets Monday through Saturday at 8 a.m. for meditation and spiritual study. The group is currently reading "Spiritual Hygiene" by Iyanla Vanzant.

"I teach women that you have to have consistency and discipline," Dr. Stormy said. She stressed the importance of taking control of morning routines to prevent negative influences from affecting the rest of the day.