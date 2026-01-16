Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Life Surge Brings Inspiration, Faith, and Financial Strategy to West Palm Beach This Weekend

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Life Surge. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

The fastest-growing one-day live event in the country is officially coming to South Florida, and Life Surge is set to make a major impact in West Palm Beach. During a conversation on Inside South Florida, Life Surge President Shawn Marcell shared how the high-energy experience is designed to help people reconnect with purpose, faith, leadership, and practical tools for real life as it arrives at the West Palm Beach Convention Center on January 17.

Life Surge blends inspiration with actionable strategies around money, personal growth, and leadership, which are especially relevant during a time of financial uncertainty for many Americans. Attendees will hear from a powerhouse lineup of speakers, including Tim Tebow, Craig Groeschel, Ed Mylett, Sage Steele, Christine Caine, and Willie and Korie Robertson of Duck Dynasty. The event also features powerful worship and opportunities for meaningful connection with like-minded attendees.

Life Surge aims to help participants step into 2026 with clarity and confidence, awakening dreams, sharpening vision, and encouraging people to steward their gifts to impact their families, communities, and beyond. Tickets are still available for the West Palm Beach event and can be purchased at lifesurge.com/events, where attendees can find event details, schedules, and speaker information.

