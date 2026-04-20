Lifestyle and design expert Kelly Edwards shares her top home improvement products for the spring season

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Rustoleum, Chitaliving, Trex. All opinions and views are if the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Lifestyle and design expert Kelly Edwards shared her top products to help spruce up homes for the spring season.

For painting projects, Edwards highlighted the 2026 Color Watch palette from Rustoleum, featuring the color of the year, Saturn lagoon. She recommended their water-based, low-odor spray paint for outdoor furniture and mailboxes.

"It dries quickly, so there's no time. Basically makes your projects finish faster," Edwards said.

For indoor comfort, Edwards suggested the Chita Tracee Nursery Recliner. The Green Guard Gold-certified chair features a 270-degree swivel, power recline, and lumbar support.

For outdoor renovations, Edwards recommended Trex composite decking. Made from 95% recycled materials, the low-maintenance decking resists cracking and splintering. She also highlighted the Trex Rain Escape, an under-deck drainage system that diverts water to create a dry, usable space beneath elevated decks.

For more information, visit Edwards' Instagram @kellyedwardsinc.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

