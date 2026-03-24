Lifestyle contributor Emily Richett shares her top 4 spring must-haves for travel and unwinding

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Donato Media. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Whether you are planning a spring getaway or just looking for ways to unwind at home, lifestyle contributor and author of Mama Bear Survival Emily Richett has you covered.

Richett joined Inside South Florida to share her top four spring must-haves — from IV-level hydration and a new espresso spirit to a travel membership that could save your life and two luxury resorts in Cancun.

Hoist

As the weather warms up, Richett says staying hydrated is essential — especially for busy parents and young athletes. Her pick is Hoist, a hydration drink available in ready-to-drink bottles, pouches, and powdered sticks.

"It's right on them — IV-level hydration, clinically proven to hydrate 110% better than water, and they have that ideal balance of carbohydrates and electrolytes. There are no artificial dyes or sweeteners or preservatives, plus they have half the sugar and three times the electrolytes of traditional sports drinks," Richett said.

Hoist products are available at Publix, on Amazon, and drinkhoist.com.

Estate 98 Liqueur de Cafe Especial

For those looking to unwind at home, Richett highlighted a new espresso spirit that makes crafting the perfect espresso martini easier than ever.

"National Espresso Martini Day was just a few days ago, and now you can whip up your own right at home with the brand new espresso spirit, Estate 98 Liqueur de Cafe Especial," she said.

The caffeine-charged, low-sugar spirit from El Salvador eliminates the need for fresh espresso.

"You simply shake with ice and pour into an espresso glass for the perfect caffeinated sipper. You can add an ounce of your favorite tequila or vodka, and then you have a truly unforgettable espresso martini," Richett said.

Estate 98 is available online in 45 states and locally in Miami at Brickell Wine Bank, starting at $39. For more information, visit estate98.com.

Medjet memberships

For families traveling this spring, Richett says a Medjet membership is the ultimate peace of mind.

"It's the top-rated air medical transport and security response program for travelers. Basically, if you join and you're hospitalized anywhere 150 miles from home, they're going to move you to a hospital at home, which is huge," she said.

Richett noted that most health and travel insurance programs only transport patients to the nearest adequate facility. Medjet memberships start at $99. For more information, visit medjet.com.

Marriott Cancun and JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa

If you are still looking for a spring getaway, Richett recommends two beachfront resorts located just 15 minutes from the Cancun airport.

The first is the Marriott Cancun, an all-inclusive resort featuring 10 specialty restaurants, new pools, a water park, and a 5,000-square-foot camp club.

The second is the JW Marriott Cancun, which offers a more refined luxury experience.

"It brings elevated luxury and refined oceanfront indulgence, including an award-winning spa, infinity pools, six signature restaurants and an exclusive JW lobby bar with a 50-margarita menu," Richett said. For more information, visit Marriott.com.

For more spring product recommendations, visit donatomedia.com. You can also follow Richett on Instagram at @mamabearsurvival for family preparedness tips.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.