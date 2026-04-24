Lifestyle expert Bethany Braun-Silva shares affordable and stylish Mother's Day gift ideas for 2026

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Shein. All opinions and views are if the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Lifestyle expert and mother of two Bethany Braun-Silva shared stylish and affordable gift ideas to help mothers feel appreciated this Mother's Day.

"As a mom, I always say Mother's Day is really about feeling appreciated," Braun-Silva said. "And sometimes that's as simple as having something new that makes you feel like yourself again."

Braun-Silva recommended fashion as a starting point for 2026 gifts, specifically highlighting Shein for its trendy, affordable, and quality pieces. For spring, she suggested a Shein striped knitted vest paired with tie shorts for a lightweight and effortless look.

"One of those outfits you can just throw on and go," Braun-Silva said.

For gifts under $50, Braun-Silva suggested loungewear, such as the Shein stripe pajama set or a plaid top and shorts pajama set for warmer nights.

"I always say you want to give something to mom she'll actually use, and loungewear is always a win," Braun-Silva said.

To complete a look, Braun-Silva recommended woven textures for spring and summer, including a round handle straw bag or a large straw shoulder bag for everyday use. She also suggested pairing the bags with a Shein colorful woven bucket hat.

For a meaningful gift, Braun-Silva highlighted the Shein layered necklace in yellow gold, which she noted is her personal favorite item.

"It's a layered look," Braun-Silva said. "It looks like several necklaces in one, but it's actually just one clasp, so you can just throw it on and go again."

Shoppers can find the featured items by visiting Shein.com or downloading the Shein app and searching "for mom."

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