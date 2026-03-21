Lifestyle expert Bianca Dottin shares her top 3 spring beauty and outdoor essentials for 2026

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Bianca Dottin. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Spring is the perfect time for a reset — and lifestyle expert Bianca Dottin says refreshing your routine does not have to be complicated.

Dottin joined Inside South Florida to share her top three essentials for transitioning out of winter, focusing on hydrating skin, repairing hair damage, and keeping the family protected outdoors.

Luseta Beauty

Winter weather can leave hair dry and damaged, and Dottin says her go-to solution is Luseta Beauty's Rice Water line.

"Luseta Beauty offers salon-quality hair care with natural ingredients at an affordable price point, which is my favorite selling point. Their rice water shampoo and conditioner are perfect to refresh your hair after those dry, cold winter months. The rice water really hydrates your hair, and it really makes your hair feel refreshed and look new just in time for spring," Dottin said.

The line is inspired by the rice water rituals of the Red Yao women in China. Dottin noted that the products will be on sale on Amazon from March 25 through March 31. They are also available at lusetabeauty.com.

Citriodiol

With spring comes more time outdoors — and more bugs. For families looking for a plant-based solution, Dottin recommends checking labels for one specific ingredient.

"You're definitely going to want to look for Citriodiol in stores. You're going to look for the little label on here that says Citriodiol when you're shopping. These are perfect for keeping those bugs away. It repels like DEET and it's a great eco-conscious alternative, and it's EPA approved and CDC recommended for all ages, even from just a few months old," Dottin said.

She added that products containing Citriodiol were recognized as a 2025 Parent Picks Award choice, making it a trusted option for families.

Kandesn

For a quick skin glow-up, Dottin recommends the Kandesn Pure Biocellulose Mask to combat dry, dull skin left over from winter.

"I do a mask every single day. I feel like it's a great way to hydrate your skin. You take one out of the pack; it takes only 15 minutes, so you can put it on in the morning for your morning routine, or at night right before you go to bed," Dottin said.

The mask contains ingredients like niacinamide to deliver intense hydration, smooth the appearance of fine lines, and reduce the look of pores. The Kandesn mask is available at sunrider.com.

For more details on all of Dottin's spring essentials, visit biancadottin.com.

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