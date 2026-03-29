Lifestyle expert Bianca Dottin shares her top five beauty and self-care essentials for the spring season

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Bianca Dottin. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Spring is the perfect time to refresh your routine, and lifestyle expert Bianca Dottin has a few feel-good treats to help you embrace the season.

Dottin shared her favorite beauty and self-care picks, ranging from affordable everyday essentials to luxurious loungewear.

"I'm so excited that spring is finally here, and I feel like it's the perfect time to treat yourself with some new things," Dottin said.

White Rain

For those struggling with dry, frizzy hair or flyaways after the winter months, Dottin recommends White Rain's new Anti-Frizz products.

"You can now shop for the new Anti-Frizz products for just $1.25 for each product — the shampoo, conditioner, leave-in conditioner and hair mask," Dottin said.

The products feature ingredients like aloe, argan, keratin, collagen, biotin, and jojoba.

Find a store to shop White Rain near you on whiterain.com.

Olay Super Serum Body Wash & New Body Lotion

To combat dry winter skin, Dottin suggests Olay's Super Serum body wash and body lotion.

"Olay has a super serum body wash that deeply cleanses while infusing your skin with high delivery technology that ensures that the serum and the body wash really penetrates into your skin," Dottin said.

Available at Olay.com.

Coco & Eve

With more time spent outside at picnics, events, and the beach, Dottin says sun protection is a must. She recommends Coco & Eve's body SPF highlighter, available at Ulta.

"It delivers broad spectrum protection and a natural dewy glow from within finish," Dottin said.

Coco & Eve is available at Ulta retail locations.

Alter Eco

For a self-care treat, Dottin reaches for Alter Eco chocolate in flavors like salted caramel and brown butter.

"The best part is that Alter Eco chocolate is made with simple, organic ingredients, and every bite gives back to ethical sourcing and farmers," Dottin said.

Alter Eco is now available at Publix Super Markets.

Ekouaer

Finally, Dottin suggests upgrading your spring wardrobe with silky satin sets from Ekouaer.

"They have silky satin sets that are perfect for bedtime, whether you're wanting to make your bedtime a little more luxurious, or even if you're wanting to have something new for your work-from-home routine or running errands," Dottin said.

Find their products available at ekouaer.com.

For more information, visit biancadottin.com or follow her on Instagram at @biancadottin.

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