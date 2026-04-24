Lifestyle expert Bianca Dottin shares top spring essentials for family finances, outdoors, and babies

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Bianca Dottin. All opinions and views are if the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Lifestyle expert Bianca Dottin shared her top spring essentials, ranging from financial tools for children to outdoor and baby products.

With April being Financial Literacy Month, Dottin recommended Greenlight Financial, a family finance and safety app.

"It's an all-in-one platform where kids can spend, save and invest while parents stay in control with real-time alerts and spending insights," Dottin said.

The app includes a game with money lessons. Last year, users saved over $339 million. Plans start at $5.99 and include debit cards for up to five children.

For outdoor maintenance, Dottin suggested Spruce, a weed-control solution that provides results in as little as an hour. Dottin noted the product is pet-friendly but deadly to weeds, allowing families to safely enjoy their yards. The product features a power wand for large areas and an easy-aim tool for spot treatments.

To prevent chafing and blisters during warmer weather, Dottin recommended Body Glide.

"It goes on completely dry and invisible, with no fragrance, creating a smooth, protective barrier that really helps in warmer weather and humidity," Dottin said.

The plant-based formula is mess-free, and a sensitive skin version is available with added emollients.

For parents of newborns, Dottin highlighted Pigeon Bottles, which are backed by 70 years of infant feeding research.

"Their bottles are designed to support a baby's natural tongue movement, making the transition between breast and bottle easier," Dottin said.

The BPA-free bottles feature an air ventilation system to reduce swallowed air and are available in lightweight or glass options.

For spring hosting, Dottin recommended Maple Hill Creamery, a 100% grass-fed organic dairy company.

"They believe that a certified, grass-fed diet makes a difference in quality, taste, and the nutrition of milk," Dottin said.

The company's products include butter, whole milk, and yogurt.

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