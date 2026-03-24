Lifestyle expert Jamie O'Donnell shares her top 4 spring essentials for travel, wellness, and the yard

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Jamie O' + Co. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Spring is officially here, and lifestyle expert Jamie O'Donnell says now is the time to stock up on the essentials you and your home will need for the new season.

O'Donnell joined Inside South Florida to share her top four spring must-haves — from a unique music and food travel experience in Tennessee to a pet-friendly weed killer that works in just one hour.

Tennessee Sound Bites

For foodies and music lovers planning a spring or summer getaway, O'Donnell says Tennessee is offering an experience unlike any other.

"Tennessee tourism is pairing two of the state's most iconic traditions, music and food, together for visitors to enjoy in a new way with Sound Bites," O'Donnell said.

The concept is inspired by "sonic seasoning" — the idea that music can actually change how we experience flavor.

"Sound Bites brings Tennessee chefs and artists together to create dishes and original songs designed to be experienced together. Tennessee is inviting travelers to come and experience one-of-a-kind flavors, and perhaps pair it with a little bit of amazing music for the perfect spring and summer getaway," she said.

Travelers can find more information and plan their trip at tnsoundbites.com.

Flexitol Lip Balm with Manuka

The changing seasons can be brutal on lips, and O'Donnell says her go-to solution is Flexitol Lip Balm enriched with Manuka honey.

"It provides intense hydration and comfort for very dry and chapped lips. The clinically tested formula is enriched with MGO 400+ Manuka honey, known for its naturally soothing and skin conditioning properties, helping our lips feel softer, smoother and more nourished in as little as just one day," O'Donnell said.

A three-pack is available on Amazon or Walmart for under $15. For more information, visit flexitol.com.

Ryde: Wellbeing Shots

For those looking to streamline their spring well-being routines, O'Donnell recommends the Ryde Discovery Pack.

"It is the perfect on-the-go solution for making our well-being routines easier with a mix of six two-ounce shots: Energize to help fight fatigue, Focus to boost our mental clarity, and Relax to provoke calm and stress relief," she said.

The shots are zero calories, zero sugar, vegan, gluten-free, and Informed Choice certified. They feature science-backed ingredients like ginseng, L-theanine, and B vitamins in tropical orange and raspberry flavors.

The six-pack is available at ryde.com or Amazon for $29.

Spruce Weed and Grass Killer

For homeowners getting their yards ready for spring, O'Donnell highlighted a weed killer that is tough on weeds but safe for the rest of the yard.

"This is Spruce Weed and Grass Killer, and it is the pet-friendly, weed-deadly alternative for spring. I also love that it's safe for use around people, pets and bees when used as directed," O'Donnell said.

The product works fast, delivering visible results in as quickly as one hour and dead weeds in just one day. The Spruce Easy Aim is available for $9.97 for spot treatments, while the Spruce Power Wand is available for $39.99 for larger jobs.

Spruce products are available at spruceit.com and most major retailers.

For more information on all of O'Donnell's spring essentials, visit jamieo.co or follow her on Instagram at @jamieoandco.

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