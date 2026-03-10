Lifestyle expert Joann Butler shares her top picks for National Nutrition Month in 2026

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Consultancy Media. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

National Nutrition Month is the perfect time to take a closer look at what you are putting in your body — and lifestyle expert Joann Butler has two products she says can make healthy choices a lot easier and a lot more enjoyable.

Butler joined Inside South Florida to share her picks for sparkling water and high-protein shakes that she says deliver on both taste and nutrition.

Waterloo Sparkling Water

Butler says sparkling water has become a morning staple for millions of Americans, and the numbers back it up.

"57% of sparkling water drinkers reach for that in the morning, and it's especially great when you just need something refreshing to start your day. 35% are looking for something without sugar or sweeteners," Butler said.

Her go-to is Waterloo Sparkling Water, which she describes as custom-crafted, naturally flavored, and free of sugar, sweeteners, and calories.

"They have a ton of great ones, including three new ones that are just perfect for a refreshing start to the day," Butler said.

The three new flavors include:

Banana Berry Bliss — A creamy ripe banana flavor with sweet berry notes and a hint of orange

— A creamy ripe banana flavor with sweet berry notes and a hint of orange Melon Medley — A blend of sweet watermelon, cantaloupe, and honeydew

— A blend of sweet watermelon, cantaloupe, and honeydew Lemon Italian Ice — Originally a summer fan favorite, now available year-round, with sweet and lemony notes and a sour finish

"One sip, it feels like you're on the beach," Butler said.

She also demonstrated a mocktail made with the Lemon Italian Ice flavor — the Zesty Italian Ice Sunset — made with muddled lemon, orange, and tangerine, including the rind.

"Especially all the nutrition is there in the rind, especially like the lemons. This is really just a win-win, better for you option when it comes to sparkling water," Butler said.

Waterloo Sparkling Water is available at drinkwaterloo.com and at grocery stores nationwide.

Premier Protein High Protein Shakes

For those working toward protein goals, Butler says Premier Protein shakes are one of her favorite ways to fuel up.

"These are high protein shakes that just give you the fuel you need to get through your day, every single day, whether it's just a regular day of busy life or after a hard workout. Each one packs 30 grams of protein, just 160 calories, no added sugar, and there are more than 12 flavors, so there's something for everyone," Butler said.

Her personal favorites include vanilla, caramel, and cafe latte. She also noted that the shakes work well mixed into coffee.

Beyond the product itself, Butler highlighted a Premier Protein initiative tied to National Nutrition Month — Shakes for Shifts — which honors nurses who help communities stay healthy by challenging them to focus on realistic habits that help them refuel and recharge throughout their busy days.

"They really believe that healthier communities start with the people who serve them," Butler said.

Nurses can access a free wellness program through the initiative at healthynursehealthynation.org.

Premier Protein shakes are available at Amazon, Walmart, and other retailers nationwide.

For more lifestyle and nutrition tips from Joann Butler, visit lifeminute.tv.

