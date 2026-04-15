Lifestyle expert Kathy Buccio shares her top spring products for posture, hair care and sweet treats

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Lifestyle expert Kathy Buccio shared several products to help prepare for the spring season, ranging from posture apparel to sweet treats.

Buccio highlighted Forme, a line of self-correcting posture apparel featuring patented intelligent construct technology. Endorsed by orthopedic surgeons and physical therapists, the lightweight gear trains the body to maintain muscle memory and improve alignment.

For hair care, Buccio showcased the Caroline Malloy RPZL collection. The Barre collection includes 32 Velcro rollers in a suede brown tote, a signature polisher brush, and sweetheart claw clips.

Buccio also introduced Doctor James Kilgour's scalp serum system, designed to reduce hair shedding by 60% in four months. The system includes prevention and treatment serums for both men and women experiencing hair loss.

Finally, Buccio announced that Tate's mint chocolate chip and white macadamia cookies are now permanent additions to their lineup. The cookies, which originated in Southampton, New York, in 1980, are available at Publix.

"It's not just about the yummy treats, it's about the moments that really make them special," Buccio said.

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