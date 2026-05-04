Lifestyle expert shares top Mother's Day gift ideas and spring essentials for every budget this year

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Lifestyle expert Jamie O'Donnell shared top Mother's Day gift ideas and spring essentials to help celebrate moms this year.

For stress relief, O'Donnell recommended SQZY Light Up Gel Gems. The neon fidget toys are filled with dense gel and light up when tapped. They range from $5.99 to $15.99 at Amazon, Kohl's, and the TikTok shop.

For beauty enthusiasts, O'Donnell highlighted the Lanolips 101 Ointment Multi-Purpose Superbalm. The cruelty-free ointment holds 400% of its weight in moisture and has 101 uses, including treating dry cuticles and insect bites. It costs $16.95 at Ulta.

"It is the perfect gift," O'Donnell said.

For a luxury getaway, O'Donnell suggested booking a trip to the British Colonial Nassau. The Bahamas resort recently underwent a $50 million transformation and features two oceanfront pools and a private beach.

To beat the spring and summer heat, O'Donnell showcased the Shark Chill Pill. The $149 personal cooling system features a fan, mist, and a cooling plate that drops skin temperature by up to 16 degrees.

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