Lifestyle expert Sherri French shares why the Zevo Flying Insect Trap is a spring cleaning essential

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Mom Hint. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Spring cleaning is all about refreshing and resetting your home for the new season — but there is one problem you cannot scrub away.

As the weather warms up in South Florida, the bugs return. Lifestyle and parenting contributor Sherri French joined Inside South Florida to share why the Zevo Flying Insect Trap is the one item she always adds to her spring cleaning checklist to catch what she cannot clean.

How the Zevo Flying Insect Trap works

French says she has been a fan of the Zevo trap for years, keeping one permanently plugged into her kitchen outlet.

"We know that when spring arrives, especially here in Florida, so do the bugs. But guess what? I never need to think about them anymore," French said.

The device uses a combination of blue and UV light to attract and trap flying insects without the use of chemical sprays.

"It actually uses blue and UV light, and it's going to kill 99.9% of trapped bugs. Incredible. So all you have to do is just plug it in, let it do the work for you. And flying insects will not have a chance, because they're going to be caught 24/7, maybe while you're cooking in the kitchen or sleeping at night," she said.

Easy to use and mess-free

For busy families, French says the ease of use is one of the product's biggest selling points.

"All you have to do is you're going to take the unit out of the box, you're going to pull the adhesive backing from the disposable cartridge, and you're going to click it in place. You're going to plug it into your kitchen outlet," French said.

The trap features a curved design that hides the trapped bugs from view. When the cartridge is full, disposal is simple and mess-free.

"You're going to pull the cartridge out by this no-mess tab, and you're going to toss it into the trash. You're going to grab a new one, and you're going to click it right into place. I like to change mine about every 15 days. All you have to do is refill and start all over again," she said.

What does it catch?

French says the trap is highly effective against the most common household pests, particularly in areas like South Florida where water and humidity draw them inside.

"Once you plug it in, you'll find it's actually able to catch house flies. I see some fruit flies on here — I've always got a bowl of fruit — as well as gnats. So it's always going to be working and there and ready to catch whatever's flying," she said.

The Zevo Flying Insect Trap starter kit is available for $19.99 at major retailers including Amazon, Target, Walmart, Home Depot, and Lowe's. Refill cartridges are sold in packs of four for $14.99.

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