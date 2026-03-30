Lifestyle reporter Julie Loffredi shares the top travel and home trends shaping the spring 2026 season

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Broadry LLC. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Spring is officially here, and travelers are already rethinking how and where they want to spend the season. From a surge in RV and boat rentals to a growing interest in international city getaways, the trends for spring 2026 point to flexibility and adventure.

Lifestyle reporter Julie Loffredi broke down the latest data and shared a few essential tips for resetting your home and travel plans this season.

Spring RV Rental

RV and boat rentals are booming

For travelers looking to combine transportation and lodging, RV travel is making it easier to stay closer to the action.

"RVshare is the top-rated RV rental website, offering the largest nationwide selection with expert advisors and flexible trip options, so anyone can create their perfect RV experience," Loffredi said.

Howes Diesel Defender

For those who already own a rig, she recommends keeping diesel engines running strong with Howes Diesel Defender before hitting the road.

Spring Boat Rentals Up

The desire for flexible, on-demand experiences extends to the water as well.

"Boating is booming this time of year, and you don't need to own a boat to get on the water. GetMyBoat and Boatsetter are seeing a surge in rentals, making it easier than ever to book everything from pontoons to luxury yachts right from your phone," Loffredi said.

Booking.com Spring Break Trends

Travelers are thinking beyond the beach

When it comes to destinations, new data from Booking.com shows that spring breakers are planning earlier and looking beyond traditional beach vacations.

"New data shows a surge in interest for international city getaways, with destinations like London, Madrid, and Rome seeing the fastest growth," Loffredi said.

Road trips are also seeing a major resurgence, with more than a third of travelers planning to hit the road this spring. To help travelers save, Booking.com is offering early deals with at least 15% off select stays through April.

The Zevo Flying Insect Trap

Back at home, spring cleaning season is in full swing. But Loffredi says there is one thing many people miss when decluttering and refreshing their space.

"Even after a deep clean, bugs can linger where you least expect them. That's where Zevo comes in. The Zevo Flying Insect Trap works 24/7 in the background to catch what you can't see, helping keep your home feeling clean and comfortable," she said.

Loffredi called the trap an easy addition to any spring cleaning routine, giving homeowners one less thing to worry about as they reset their space for the season.

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