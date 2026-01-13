Light Up the Night: Luminosa Returns to Jungle Island for a Magical Holiday Experience

Inside South Florida’s LaMyiah Pearlinia headed to Jungle Island to experience Luminosa, an enchanting illuminated lantern exhibit perfect for both kids and adults. As the sun sets earlier in South Florida, this after-dark adventure transforms the night into a glowing holiday escape filled with color, imagination, and wonder.

The immersive journey spans 14 acres and guides visitors through a series of breathtaking worlds, including rainforests, frozen kingdoms, and ancient Egypt. Massive silk lanterns, hologram-style light displays, and animatronic animals bring each ecosystem to life, while interactive attractions and music-driven moments keep every corner exciting. Each section offers a completely different visual experience, making it easy to find a favorite moment along the way.