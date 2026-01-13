Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Light Up the Night: Luminosa Returns to Jungle Island for a Magical Holiday Experience
Inside South Florida’s LaMyiah Pearlinia headed to Jungle Island to experience Luminosa, an enchanting illuminated lantern exhibit perfect for both kids and adults. As the sun sets earlier in South Florida, this after-dark adventure transforms the night into a glowing holiday escape filled with color, imagination, and wonder.

The immersive journey spans 14 acres and guides visitors through a series of breathtaking worlds, including rainforests, frozen kingdoms, and ancient Egypt. Massive silk lanterns, hologram-style light displays, and animatronic animals bring each ecosystem to life, while interactive attractions and music-driven moments keep every corner exciting. Each section offers a completely different visual experience, making it easy to find a favorite moment along the way.

Luminosa marks its fourth year at Jungle Island, with new features introduced annually alongside beloved fan favorites. Families, couples, and visitors of all ages can explore the lights together and make unforgettable holiday memories. For tickets, hours, and more details, visit LuminosaMiami.com and plan your illuminated night out in South Florida.

