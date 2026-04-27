Lindt introduces new pistachio milk chocolate truffles as the timeless flavor's popularity increases

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Lindt Chocolates. All opinions and views are if the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Pistachio is having a major moment in food and fashion, and chocolate makers are taking notice. Lindt has introduced a new pistachio milk chocolate Lindor truffle and a Lindor pistachio stick to meet the growing demand for the flavor.

Ann Czaja, a U.S. master chocolatier for Lindt, believes the flavor's popularity is here to stay.

"I think it's having a moment because it is timeless," Czaja said.

Czaja noted that pistachios' delicate and sweet profile makes it a perfect pairing for premium milk chocolate. The new truffle features a milk chocolate shell with a melting pistachio filling. For those looking for an on-the-go option, the brand released the pistachio stick, offering the same flavor profile in a single-serving size.

"Pistachio is just such a mild, beautiful flavor," Czaja said.

The new pistachio chocolates are available at retailers nationwide and online.

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