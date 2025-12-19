Live Shopping Emerges as a Major Retail Force in 2026

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Whatnot. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Live shopping is rapidly transforming how consumers shop, according to a new 2026 Consumer Trends Report from Whatnot, the largest live shopping platform in North America. The report shows the platform is on track to reach nearly $6 billion in sales this year, doubling its 2024 numbers, with users spending an average of 80 minutes a day engaging in live shopping experiences.

Digital lifestyle expert Shira Lazar explains that community is the driving force behind this growth. Shoppers are drawn to live shows hosted by passionate, authentic sellers, creating a real-time, interactive experience that feels personal and engaging.

Nostalgia is playing a key role, with childhood favorites like Calico Critters, Furby, and Lalaloopsy seeing renewed demand. Beauty trends are leaning bold, with press-on nails, glittery makeup, and sweet scents gaining popularity. Women’s sports memorabilia is also surging, with WNBA merchandise outperforming NBA items on the platform.