LOUD Week Returns December 3: Miami Gardens Gears Up to Bloom

Miami Art Week is almost here, and so is LOUD Week, the Love of Urban Design, returning December 3 with its biggest celebration yet. This year’s theme, Bloom, marks five years of uplifting creatives and showcasing the cultural power of Miami Gardens.

LOUD Week co-founders Dr. Karine Melissa ( @KarineMelissa ) and Councilwoman Linda Julien ( @LindaJJulien ) say the theme reflects the growth of both the event and the artists it supports. Over the years, LOUD has become a platform for underrepresented voices in fashion, visual art, design, and entrepreneurship.

The team has produced events for more than 15 years, but LOUD’s rebranding helped cement its mission: celebrating culture, storytelling, and community through creativity. With Dr. Melissa as a Miami Gardens resident, bringing the festival home has become part of its identity.

The signature LOUD Week main event takes place Saturday, December 6, transforming Miami Gardens City Hall into an arts hub with fashion shows, live painting, installations, and a vendor marketplace. Creatives travel from across the U.S., the Caribbean, and even Canada to participate.

LOUD Week is also recognized as an Art of Black Miami event through the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, further connecting local artists to the larger countywide celebration.