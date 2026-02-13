Macadamia nuts offer highest monounsaturated fats for heart health among all nut varieties

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Mauna Loa Macadamia Nuts. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Nuts offer significant heart health benefits due to their rich nutrient profile, making them an excellent choice for cardiovascular wellness, according to nutrition experts.

Nuts contain heart-healthy unsaturated fats and some varieties provide omega-3 fatty acids, which research has linked to reduced heart disease risk when consumed regularly. They also serve as a natural source of fiber, which helps support healthy cholesterol levels.

Macadamia nuts stand out among other nuts for their exceptional heart health properties. These nuts contain the highest levels of monounsaturated fats of any nut variety, which are associated with improved cholesterol levels.

"Macadamia nuts contain the highest levels of monounsaturated fats of any nut, which are associated with improved cholesterol levels," said registered dietitian Mia Syn. "They also offer a more favorable balance of omega-3 fats to omega-6s compared to many other nuts, which also help support heart health."

Monounsaturated fats work by improving the balance between good and bad cholesterol in the body. When these fats replace saturated fats in the diet, they help lower harmful LDL cholesterol while maintaining beneficial HDL cholesterol levels.

"Monounsaturated fats support healthier cholesterol levels by improving the balance between good and bad cholesterol," Mia said. "Enjoying foods that are rich in monounsaturated fats, like macadamia nuts, is really a simple way to support your heart health as part of a balanced diet."

Macadamia nuts offer versatility in meal preparation and snacking. They can be paired with fresh fruits like berries or kiwi for what experts call "a snack with staying power" due to their combination of heart-healthy fats and filling fiber.

The nuts also work well as salad toppings, providing nutritious crunch as an alternative to croutons. They can be blended into hummus to add creaminess and healthy fats to the popular dip.