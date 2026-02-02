Madame Olivia French Cafe celebrates National Croissant Day with a specialty croissant cake

National Croissant Day on January 30 provided the perfect opportunity for Miami's newest French bakery to showcase its unique take on the classic pastry with an indulgent croissant cake creation. Madame Olivia, a French cafe bistro bakery located in Midtown Miami, opened last summer and has quickly gained attention for its authentic French pastries and innovative dessert offerings.

The bakery marked National Croissant Day by featuring their signature croissant cake, a creative twist on the traditional French pastry that combines the flaky texture of croissants with the indulgence of cake.

For those looking to celebrate National Croissant Day or simply treat themselves to exceptional French pastries, Madame Olivia in Midtown Miami offers both traditional croissants and creative interpretations like their featured croissant cake.