Mariah Carey Holiday Bar Takes Over Miami Beach With a Festive Winter Makeover

Miami is officially entering its holiday era. The Queen of Christmas herself has inspired a full seasonal takeover at Ray’s in Miami Beach, now transformed into a Mariah Carey-themed holiday bar in partnership with Bucket Listers.

The pop-up marks the first time Miami joins the national rollout, and the space has been reimagined from floor to ceiling in true Mariah fashion. Guests can step into a full winter wonderland, snap photos inside a giant sleigh, and pose with an eight-foot Mariah Carey centerpiece, perfect for anyone ready to embrace their inner diva.

Along with immersive décor, the holiday bar features a festive menu served on Ray’s “good china,” offering brunch, lunch, and dinner with playful nods to Mariah’s glam aesthetic. Expect dishes that balance elegance with indulgence, plus signature cocktails like pomegranate-forward holiday sips and a peppermint espresso martini featuring Mariah’s own Black Irish cream.

Visitors can also write letters to the Queen of Christmas herself, adding a personal touch to the cozy seasonal experience.