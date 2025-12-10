Mario Armstrong’s Top Tech Gifts to ‘Tech the Halls’ This Holiday Season

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Samsung Electronics, Logitech G, Amazfit, and Thermomix USA | Vorwerk LLC. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Digital lifestyle expert Mario Armstrong joined Inside South Florida to help us “Tech the Halls” with his guide to this year’s best gadgets.

Mario kicked things off with Samsung’s Galaxy XR, the first AI-powered headset built for the new Android XR ecosystem. It’s sleek, lightweight and delivers immersive 4K visuals you can control with your hands, eyes, or voice, which is perfect for streaming, gaming, or navigating apps in 3D.

For gamers, he highlighted must-haves from Logitech G, including the Pro X Superlight 2 mouse with up to 95 hours of battery life, the Astro A20X headset, the low-profile G515 keyboard, and the RS50 racing wheel for ultra-realistic torque and control.

Mario also shared a top pick for fitness and outdoor lovers: the Amazfit Balance smartwatch. It tracks more than 170 sports, lasts up to 21 days on a charge, and gives personalized insights like BioCharge to help users train smarter and recover better.

And for the home cooks, he brought the ultimate kitchen upgrade: the Thermomix TM7. It cooks, chops, blends, steams, with over 20 functions in one bowl, and 100,000 guided recipes built right into the touchscreen. It even connects to Instacart for instant ingredient delivery.