Marketing consultant emphasizes visibility and trust for law firms and healthcare practices

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Foster Consulting. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Foster Consulting, a boutique firm with 30 years of experience, is helping law firms and healthcare practices stand out in crowded, regulated markets by focusing on long-term visibility and trust-building strategies rather than quick-fix marketing approaches.

Tom Foster, Founder and CEO of Foster Consulting, emphasized the critical importance of online presence in today's digital landscape during a recent interview.

"Everybody goes online to check their sources," Foster said. "Even if you're referred to a lawyer or doctor, they're going to go to your website and check you out and ask questions about you."

Whether potential clients search through AI chatbots like ChatGPT or Claude, use Google, or receive referrals from friends, Foster noted that everyone ultimately lands on a business's website to verify credibility and gather information.

Foster warned against generic marketing approaches that many professionals in regulated industries attempt to use. Many lawyers and doctors believe they can simply create an inexpensive website and expect results, but this strategy consistently fails.

"They're shocked and surprised because they just don't understand the business of marketing and how they need to market their brand," Foster said.

The biggest differentiator between growing brands and those that stagnate lies in active community engagement and consistent brand promotion, according to Foster. Successful practices put their brand out there through websites, email marketing, and personal connections with people in their community.

"Many law firms and doctor offices just kind of get complacent, and they just expect people to come to them," Foster said. "They think everybody knows who I am, and you've got to promote yourself. You've got to promote your brand."

For business owners in healthcare or legal fields looking to improve their marketing approach, Foster Consulting offers resources through their website at fosterconsulting.com . The site features "The Perfect Practice System," a workbook designed to help professionals evaluate their current practice and identify areas for improvement.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.