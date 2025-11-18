Medicare Annual Enrollment: What You Need to Know Before December 7

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by CarePlus Health Plans. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Annual Enrollment for Medicare is officially underway, running from October 15 through December 7, and it’s the most important window of the year for beneficiaries to review their coverage and make changes for 2025. John Jackson, Director at CarePlus Health Plans, joined Inside South Florida to break down what people should understand during this crucial period.

There are two main pathways for Medicare coverage. Original Medicare, provided directly by the federal government, includes Part A and Part B, with the option to add a standalone Part D plan for prescription drugs. Those enrolling can typically visit any doctor or facility that accepts Medicare.

The second option, Medicare Advantage (Part C), is offered through private plans such as CarePlus. These plans include all Original Medicare benefits, along with additional features such as dental, vision, prescription drug coverage, and other supplemental services. Medicare Advantage plans require members to use providers within their network.

As individuals compare plans for the upcoming year, Jackson encourages them to focus on their specific health needs, examining their preferred doctors, hospitals, pharmacies, and the associated costs, including premiums, deductibles, copays, and out-of-pocket maximums. Member support programs offered by each plan may also be an important deciding factor.

Several key Medicare changes are rolling out next year. Prescription drug costs will be capped at $2,100 annually under Part D, insulin will remain limited to $35 for a 30-day supply, and recommended Part D vaccines will have no copay. Additional policy updates are aimed at speeding up approvals for medical treatments and streamlining access to supplemental benefits such as food assistance, transportation, and in-home services.