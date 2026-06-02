Meet Caroline, a 45-pound lap dog looking for her forever home in Broward County

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Caroline is a sweet, people-loving dog available for adoption through Humane Broward.com.

Transferred from another shelter, Caroline previously stayed in a foster home and has since had puppies, all of whom have been adopted. Now it's her turn.

At about 45 pounds, Caroline is a self-described lap dog who loves meeting new people, gives kisses, and even smiles, showing all her teeth in the friendliest way possible.

"All I have to say, whoever is lucky enough to get Caroline is really, you know, they're getting a great dog," Cherie said.

Caroline would do well in a home with children. For families with other dogs, Humane Broward can schedule a meet and greet to ensure a smooth introduction.

Beyond adoptions, Humane Broward relies on donations to operate as a nonprofit. The shelter is currently seeking Himalayan dog chews, bully sticks, and soft treats. Donors can shop the shelter's wish lists on Amazon and Chewy, or stop by in person and donate supplies directly. Financial donations are also welcome.

Visit humanbroward.com under the Ways to Give section for the wish list and to browse available animals.

Photos update throughout the day.

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