Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Meet Caroline, a 45-pound lap dog looking for her forever home in Broward County

Caroline is a people-loving, kiss-giving, tail-wagging dog available for adoption through Humane Broward.
Meet Caroline, a 45-pound lap dog looking for her forever home in Broward County
Posted
and last updated

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Panter, Panter & Sampedro P.A. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Caroline is a sweet, people-loving dog available for adoption through Humane Broward.com.

Transferred from another shelter, Caroline previously stayed in a foster home and has since had puppies, all of whom have been adopted. Now it's her turn.

At about 45 pounds, Caroline is a self-described lap dog who loves meeting new people, gives kisses, and even smiles, showing all her teeth in the friendliest way possible.

"All I have to say, whoever is lucky enough to get Caroline is really, you know, they're getting a great dog," Cherie said.

Caroline would do well in a home with children. For families with other dogs, Humane Broward can schedule a meet and greet to ensure a smooth introduction.

Beyond adoptions, Humane Broward relies on donations to operate as a nonprofit. The shelter is currently seeking Himalayan dog chews, bully sticks, and soft treats. Donors can shop the shelter's wish lists on Amazon and Chewy, or stop by in person and donate supplies directly. Financial donations are also welcome.

Visit humanbroward.com under the Ways to Give section for the wish list and to browse available animals.

Photos update throughout the day.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle production focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com