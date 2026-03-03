Meet Jeremy, a 5-year-old cuddle bug looking for a forever home at Humane Society of Broward County

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Panter, Panter & Sampedro . All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

A 5-year-old bully breed mix named Jeremy is looking for his forever home, and the Humane Society of Broward County wants you to meet him.

Cherie Wachter from the Humane Society of Broward County brought Jeremy to the studio, where he wasted no time making himself comfortable — jumping into a chair and charming everyone he met.

"Jeremy is five years old. He looks like a bully breed mix, maybe mixed with a basset hound, because his legs are quite short. It's like he's forgotten to keep growing. As you can see, he is very personable. He has loved meeting everybody here in the studio. Very cute, very sweet. Will be on your couch, let's just put it that way," Wachter said.

Jeremy appears to be potty trained and is described as calm, cuddly, and full of personality. He is also good with other dogs — the shelter can arrange a meet if you have a dog at home.

Wachter explained how Jeremy ended up at the Humane Society of Broward County.

"Jeremy came to us from a very rural shelter in Florida when it got really cold the first time. This shelter only has outdoor kennels, and we took all their dogs because we didn't want them to be cold. Jeremy is one of the last dogs that came. I think they arrived in early January. Not sure why he's getting passed by, but he's sweet. He's cute, he's cuddly. He's got a big, bubbly personality," Wachter said.

The organization also wrapped up a successful fundraising event in February. Their Walk for the Animals surpassed its goal, raising more than $575,000 — $40,000 more than expected.

"We want to thank all the people who walked, all the people who donated, all the sponsors, because it truly is a beautiful thing. As a nonprofit organization, we have to raise all the money to operate, and events like the Walk for the Animals make a difference," Wachter said.

The Humane Society of Broward County also works with other shelters across Florida when those facilities are overwhelmed or unable to care for their animals, as was the case with the rural shelter that sent Jeremy during the cold weather.

Adoption kennels are open every day at 11 a.m., seven days a week. Prospective adopters can complete a pre-adoption application at humanebroward.com or call (954) 989-3977.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.