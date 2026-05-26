Meet Romeo: A 2-year-old lab mix at the Humane Society is looking for his forever home

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A 2-year-old lab mix named Romeo is available for adoption at the Humane Society and is looking for a loving family to call his own.

Romeo weighs about 40 pounds and is believed to be a lab-shepherd mix. He came to the shelter from another facility along with his sister, Juliet, who is also available for adoption.

Cherie Wachter describe Romeo as sweet, easy to walk, and curious, though a bit shy. He is heartworm positive, but the Humane Society will treat him as an outpatient, adopters simply need to bring him back a few times over the course of a year for follow-up care.

"Whoever adopts Romeo, we will treat him as an outpatient at the Humane Society," Wachter said. "You just have to bring him back a couple of times over the course of a year for follow up."

Romeo does well with other dogs, though shelter staff say a calmer dog would be a better match than a highly energetic one. A meet-and-greet can be arranged for potential adopters who already have a dog at home.

Wachter also used Romeo's story to highlight the importance of heartworm prevention, especially heading into summer and rainy season.

"It's a preventable disease," Wachter said. "If you went to a private veterinarian, it could cost thousands and thousands of dollars."

Heartworm is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. Dogs must test negative before starting a preventative medication. Testing is available through a veterinarian, a vaccine clinic, or the Humane Society, which is open 6 days a week.

To meet Romeo, his sister Juliet, or other animals available for adoption, visit humanebroward.com and complete a pre-adoption application. The shelter opens daily at 11 a.m.

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