Meet Stitch: A 4-year-old French bulldog mix looking for his forever home

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Stitch, a 4-year-old French bulldog mix with a big personality, is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Broward County.

Cherie Wachter, VP of Marketing for the Humane Society of Broward County, said Stitch made quite an impression on his way into the studio.

"Stitch is a social butterfly. Every person he passed walking into this building, he had to stop and say hello to. And when I say he would stop, meet them, and do a flop so they could rub his belly," Wachter said.

Stitch was surrendered after his previous owner developed severe allergic reactions, including rashes. Wachter noted that Stitch himself has some allergies, a common trait in the breed.

"This type of dog, this breed, they're susceptible to skin problems. So it could also be the time of year with the more pollen, the rain creates dust and things of that nature. So it's important to make sure that he sees a vet on a regular basis so he's not itching," Wachter said.

Wachter added that there are many products on the market to help pets manage itching, and that just like humans, pets can benefit from specialized veterinary care.

She noted that some vets specialize in skin conditions, and that animals can even receive allergy shots.

Stitch is good with dogs, cats, and kids, is potty trained, and is described as calm and easygoing. He enjoys visiting the water park but steers clear of swimming pools.

Wachter said the ideal home for Stitch is simply one with love and time to care for him.

The Humane Society of Broward County is also home to kittens, bunnies, guinea pigs, and other animals in need of homes.

To meet Stitch or start the adoption process, visit humanebroward.com and complete the pre-adoption application. The shelter is open 7 days a week and begins accepting adoptions at 11 a.m.

Prospective adopters are encouraged to bring the whole family. Dog-to-dog meet introductions are scheduled separately.

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