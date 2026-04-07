Meet Theo, an 8-year-old standard poodle looking for a new home at the Humane Society of Broward County

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Panter, Panter and Sampedro. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Theo is an 8-year-old standard poodle looking for a new family after his previous owners moved.

Sherry Wachter from the Humane Society of Broward County introduced Theo as the Pet of the Week. Wachter said Theo is sweet, potty-trained, and enjoys walks and the dog park. He is good with other dogs and likely fine with children, though his compatibility with cats is unknown.

"He is not going to be a couch potato," Wachter said.

Wachter advised new pet owners to take their adopted animals straight home to acclimate, rather than visiting pet stores or dog parks. She also recommended keeping new dogs on a leash in fenced backyards initially to prevent escapes.

"There is an adjustment period, and it can take three days. It could take up to three months, but give them time," Wachter said.

Adoption applications are available at humanebroward.com. The Humane Society of Broward County's adoption kennels open daily at 11 a.m. The Pet of the Week segment is sponsored by Panter, Panter and Sampedro, P.A.

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