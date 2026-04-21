Meet Trixie: A spunky Chihuahua mix seeking a calm, loving home during her heartworm treatment today.

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Panter, Panter and Sampedro PAs. All opinions and views are if the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Trixie, a spunky 4-year-old Chihuahua mix, is looking for a calm and loving home as this week's Pet of the Week, sponsored by Panter, Panter, and Sampedro.

Recently arriving at the shelter, Trixie is described as an energetic and affectionate dog who loves greeting people and riding in laps. However, she requires a specific living environment due to a medical condition.

Trixie recently tested positive for heartworm, a treatable condition spread by mosquitoes. The shelter covers the full cost of her treatment, which includes antibiotics and injections. Because the treatment requires her to stay quiet and calm for two to three months, her ideal home is a relaxed environment without high-energy play or young children.

"She's determined, and she'll find a way," Matt said. Adoptions are handled on a first-come, first-served basis at the shelter. Prospective adopters cannot reserve pets over the phone.

For more information on adopting Trixie, visit humanebroward.com.

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