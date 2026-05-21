Memorial Day weekend picks: Underwater audio, a rolling cooler, and a Route 66 hotel experience

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Josh McBride, Entertainment Host and lifestyle expert, shares top product and travel picks just in time for Memorial Day weekend, from a waterproof audio headset to a Chicago hotel celebrating Route 66.

Josh McBride, a TV host, highlights three picks for Memorial Day weekend: an underwater audio headset, a heavy-duty rolling cooler, and a Chicago hotel launching a Route 66-themed experience.

Zygo is a bone conduction headset that streams audio underwater using a radio frequency transmitter that sits dry on the pool deck. The headset rests on the temples, leaving ears open for safety and situational awareness, allowing swimmers to listen to workouts, audiobooks, podcasts, and playlists. Learn more at shopzygo.com.

The Rover Roller 45 features 9-inch air-filled tires that roll over grass, gravel, and sand. It holds up to 60 cans and 10 pounds of ice and is compatible with accessories, including a lander bin, cupholders, and a bicycle tow assembly. Find it at rovrproducts.com.

The Lowes Chicago Hotel, steps from Navy Pier, Millennium Park, the Museum Campus, and Michigan Avenue, is launching Lowes on 66 this Memorial Day weekend alongside Lowes O'Hare and Live by Lowes St. Louis.

The immersive experience celebrates the upcoming 100th anniversary of Route 66 with custom Rand McNally maps, themed dining pop-ups, specialty treats from Nuts on Clark, a curated Spotify playlist, and family-friendly activities.

Book at loweshotels.com. More from McBride is available at joshmcbrideworld.com.

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