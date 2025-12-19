Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
Inside South Florida

Actions

Menopause and Wellness: How Hormonal Changes Affect Oral Health, Skin, and Hair

Menopause and Wellness: How Hormonal Changes Affect Oral Health, Skin, and Hair
Posted
and last updated

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Curaden, Ellacor, XOMD, and Nutrafol. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Menopause brings a wide range of physical changes that often become more noticeable during the busy holiday season, from increased stress to shifts in daily routines. Medical experts say many of these changes are tied to declining estrogen levels, which can impact everything from oral health to skin hydration and hair growth.

According to Dr. Sabrina Fabi, hormonal changes during menopause commonly lead to dry mouth and increased gum sensitivity. Reduced saliva production can raise the risk of cavities and oral discomfort, making gentle but effective oral care especially important during this stage of life. Supporting gum health and maintaining saliva production can help protect both dental health and the structure of the lower face.

Skin changes are also common, particularly around the jawline and lower face. As estrogen levels decline, collagen and elastin production decrease, causing skin to become thinner and less firm. Bone resorption in the jaw can further contribute to facial changes. Non-surgical technologies that target lax skin are increasingly being used to help restore a more refreshed appearance without invasive procedures.

Hydration and skin elasticity are also affected by hormonal shifts. Reduced levels of oxytocin, a hormone associated with skin glow and anti-inflammatory effects, can lead to dryness and redness. Skincare approaches that support hydration and calm inflammation may help improve skin texture and radiance during menopause, especially in cooler or drier months.

Hair thinning is another frequent concern. Estrogen plays a key role in maintaining blood flow to hair follicles, and its decline can result in finer hair and slower growth. Targeted nutritional support designed for women in midlife may help improve hair fullness and length over time.

Experts emphasize that menopause-related changes are natural, but with the right daily care and non-surgical solutions, women can support their oral health, skin, and hair while feeling more confident through the transition. For more recommendations like these, follow Dr. Sabrina Fabi on Instagram at @Sabrina.Fabi.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com