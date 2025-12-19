Menopause and Wellness: How Hormonal Changes Affect Oral Health, Skin, and Hair

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Curaden, Ellacor, XOMD, and Nutrafol. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Menopause brings a wide range of physical changes that often become more noticeable during the busy holiday season, from increased stress to shifts in daily routines. Medical experts say many of these changes are tied to declining estrogen levels, which can impact everything from oral health to skin hydration and hair growth.

According to Dr. Sabrina Fabi, hormonal changes during menopause commonly lead to dry mouth and increased gum sensitivity. Reduced saliva production can raise the risk of cavities and oral discomfort, making gentle but effective oral care especially important during this stage of life. Supporting gum health and maintaining saliva production can help protect both dental health and the structure of the lower face.

Skin changes are also common, particularly around the jawline and lower face. As estrogen levels decline, collagen and elastin production decrease, causing skin to become thinner and less firm. Bone resorption in the jaw can further contribute to facial changes. Non-surgical technologies that target lax skin are increasingly being used to help restore a more refreshed appearance without invasive procedures.

Hydration and skin elasticity are also affected by hormonal shifts. Reduced levels of oxytocin, a hormone associated with skin glow and anti-inflammatory effects, can lead to dryness and redness. Skincare approaches that support hydration and calm inflammation may help improve skin texture and radiance during menopause, especially in cooler or drier months.

Hair thinning is another frequent concern. Estrogen plays a key role in maintaining blood flow to hair follicles, and its decline can result in finer hair and slower growth. Targeted nutritional support designed for women in midlife may help improve hair fullness and length over time.