Mental health expert shares tips to avoid Valentine's Day social media comparison trap

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by BetterHelp. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Valentine's Day can trigger mental health challenges as social media feeds fill with romantic gestures and perfect relationships, but mental health experts say there are ways to navigate these feelings healthily.

Licensed mental health counselor Frankie Ter Keurst from BetterHelp said many clients struggle with what she calls "the comparison trap" during Valentine's season.

"A lot of my clients are big fans of social media. They do Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram, and all of the above," Ter said. "However, when they start to use it too much, it can start to develop some really unhealthy habits, namely what I like to call the comparison trap."

The comparison trap occurs when people view highlight reels online and compare them to their own reality, which can lead to feelings of inadequacy.

"It's a highlight reel, it's not reality," Ter said. "This is a natural tendency for any of us to fall into this comparison trap where we start to weigh other people's seemingly perfect lives against our own."

Ter recommends three strategies to combat these feelings. First, focus on personal growth rather than comparing yourself to others. Second, practice gratitude for what you currently have instead of focusing on what you feel you're missing. Third, seek support from friends, family, or mental health professionals.

For single people finding Valentine's Day particularly challenging, Ter acknowledges the difficulty while offering practical solutions.

"If you are feeling alone on Valentine's Day, that's completely valid, just know that you're not alone in this," Ter said. "Plenty of my clients are doing Valentine's where they all bring over desserts and watch a movie together."

She also suggests engaging in non-romantic connections, taking yourself out to dinner, or taking a break from social media until the holiday passes.