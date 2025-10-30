Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mentalist Erikson Herz Brings Mind-Blowing Tricks to Inside South Florida’s Hallo-Week

Inside South Florida’s Hallo-Week continued with a little magic, and a lot of shock, as Miami-based magician and mentalist Erikson Herz joined the show for a set of unbelievable illusions.

Herz, who moved to Miami just over a year ago, kicked things off with a jaw-dropping card trick before taking the hosts through a mysterious puzzle illusion that left everyone speechless. The self-proclaimed “king of tricks” is known for blending sleight of hand with mind reading and storytelling, making each performance equal parts mystery and theater.

You can follow @restless_magic or visit EriksonHerz.com to book a show or see more of his spellbinding work.

